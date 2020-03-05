The boys of ‘Cheer’ (Netflix) try to do the most viral dances of TikTok

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The boys of 'Cheer' try to do the most viral dances of Tik Tok.

Kendall Jenner is also hooked on 'Cheer'.

What happens when we join your documentary series and your favorite 'challenges' of Tik Tok? (Follow us!) Well, we created the ultimate challenge that you will have 'living' all week. Indeed, we have gathered the boys from 'Cheer' (Netflix) so that they try to memorize in 90 seconds the choreographies of the most viral dances of the social network, and then replicate them to the sound of music. Which should be sucked for them because of being animators, right? Then stay to discover if Jerry, La'Darius, Gabi, Lexi and Morgan have embroidered it or if our Judge Monica It has to get serious.

If there is something we have learned from the boys of the Navarro animators team, they are used to working under pressure and are not afraid of somersaults. However, you may have so little time and have the pressure of the cameras, and from the tempting gaze of your 'coach' they take their toll. The first is Gabi, who seems to have taken the challenge very seriously and tries to memorize the movements in the rehearsal round, but it soon gets out of hand when trying to replicate them.

Then it's the turn of Jerry and Morgan, who admit the difficulty of the challenge but, surprisingly one of the two nails. What do you think it will be? Then it is the turn of Lexi and of The Darius, that with their movements of gymnasts they get away with it. At first, La'Darius admits that he doesn't use Tik Tok, but acknowledges that he likes the song and that's why he has come out so airy. And yes, at the end of the 'challenge' Monica has crowned the winner of our challenge but we are not going to annoy the surprise.