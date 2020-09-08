The Boys, Kimiko has created her very own sign language

Share it:

The first three episodes of the second season of The Boys have recently been released on Amazon Prime Video, but there is already a lot of stuff to discuss, especially in reference to the character of Chemical.

The girl played by Karen Fukuhara was able to hug her brother Kenji again and, as it was possible to notice, the two have their own way of communicating which is not found in any other existing sign language. As revealed by the Twitter page of The Boys, Fukuhara, with the support of an expert, managed to create its own very personal system of signs.

“Some of you may notice that Kimiko doesn’t use ASL or any known sign language. @KarenFukuhara worked with a sign language expert to create her own unique sign language.”

The first episode of the second season also brought some frustration between Kimiko and Frenchie who could not communicate properly, whether using written words or through the aid of other means. After Kenji’s death at the hands of Stormfront in the third episode, the couple will likely have to face a very complex situation and deepen their communication skills in one way or another, as Fukuhara said in a recent interview.

“Kimiko needs Frenchie, and Frenchie, she needs her just as much, and in season 2, we see the two split up a bit. Kimiko wants to find her way and her individuality outside of Frenchie, so there’s a bit of a fight between the two. The girl wants to grow up, she wants to spread her wings, and I think it’s not easy for Frenchie to accept that. “

