The Boys, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in this stunning BossLogic fanart

By now, even the walls know it: Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles will join the cast of the third season of The Boys in the role of Soldier Boy. And while waiting for this to arrive, here is the splendid BossLogic fanart.

The Amazon Prime Video TV series has been giving us so many joys lately.

First the announcement of the casting of X-Men actor Shawn Ashmore for the second season of the show, then that of Jensen Ackles for the third, and hopefully (but here the odds seem to play against us), Jeffrey Dean Morgan could also join the third season of The Boys.

In the meantime, however, we have known better Soldier Boy, the character that the interpreter of Dean Winchester will bring to the stage in this new adventure by Eric Kripke, and we have seen that, like every superhero in the world of The Boys, there is certainly no trust in such a guy, however patriotic and heroic he may seem at first glance.

"Soldier Boy @jensenackles. I'm looking forward to Season 3, and @theboystv Season 2 isn't out yet. And yes, I made her hair look like an eagle …"BossLogic writes in the caption that accompanies the fanart that depicts the actor in the role of Soldier Boy.

And while the third season of The Boys is already in development, we are still eagerly awaiting the debut of the second, which will take place next September 4th on Amazon Prime Video.

And you, what do you think of this fanart? And what do you expect from the new episodes of The Boys? Let us know in the comments.