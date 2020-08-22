The Boys in the Band, first official images of the Netflix film produced by Ryan Murphy

Share it:

First it arrived The Politician, then Hollywood, subsequently the announcement of Ratched – due out in September – and now the very first official images of this new and interesting The Boys in the Band, the first feature film produced by the prolific and talented Ryan Murphy for his now established partner Netflix.

Based on the comedy of the same name by Broadway of Mart CrowleyWell known in America, the story of the film also due out in September revolves around a group of gay friends who get together to celebrate the birthday of one of them, only to see the evening completely turned upside down when the roommate perhaps repressed guest shows up without invitation.

Directing the film adaptation of The Boys in the Band there is Joe Mantello, who had already directed the theatrical performance, so as to also give continuity and coherence to the work itself. However, it is not his first collaboration with Murphy, having worked with him both in The Normal Heart sia in Hollywood.

The rich cast – which you can admire in the photo – includes Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Boomer, Andrew Rannels, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Brian Hutchinson, Michael Benjamin Washginton e Tuc Watkins.

