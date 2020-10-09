The Boys, in season 3, Love Sausage could also return

Love Sausage starred in one of the most hilarious scenes in The Boys 2, a season that came to an end today with the release of the eighth episode, and according to creator and showrunner Eric Kripke there are good chances also for his return in the next episodes of the Amazon series.

Portrayed by Andrew Jackson, the gifted superhero left an indelible memory in the mind of Breastmilk, which she apparently may have again with her giant reproductive organ in the confirmed third season.

“Everyone pay attention to Laz Alonso’s reaction as I tell you this: last week a writer suggested to me that it may not have been the last encounter between Mother’s Milk and Love Sausage. We’re talking about it, there is a conversation going on.” Kripke said during the virtual panel in New York Comic-Con, sparking a an amused reaction from Alonzo himself, who replied with: “Come on buddy. You know what? It’s okay with me. I want to get it back.”

We remind you that among the most anticipated new entries of the next narrative arc there is also the Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who will join the cast of the show in the role of Soldier Boy. According to some rumors, Supersonic should also make its debut, although we do not know which actor will eventually be played.

