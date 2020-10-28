The Boys, here are the hilarious bloopers of the second season

The video of bloopers of the second season of the successful Amazon Prime series The Boys, was shared on the show’s official Twitter profile and shows us a group of actors who had a lot of fun on set.

We are used to seeing Patriot, interpreted by Antony Starr, ready to tear you apart if you cross his path, but we know how much he loves milk and in this video we see him trying to drink it without bursting out laughing, not getting great results. Then, in another scene in which he announces the death of an important character, he can’t help but keep laughing.

Also Karl Urban, interpreter of William “Billy” Butcher, he seems to have had a lot of fun on the set and when he realizes that the shot will not be usable he looks for the camera to joke and make some jokes.

The Boys tells an irreverent vision of what happens when superheroes, famous as celebrities, influential as politicians and revered as gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them to help the weakest. The Amazon series made us understand that superheroes are not perfect at all, their personal problems are always a priority before saving someone’s life, fame and approval are their best motivation, but also what can bury them and throw them into despair. . The series was created by Evan Goldberg e Seth Rogen.

Fans of the show enjoyed it to create fantastic fan art with Karl Urban transformed into Wolverine and Chace Crawford into Aquaman while the showrunner announced that the third season will be even more surprising.