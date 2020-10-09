The Boys, from today on Amazon Prime the finale of the second season

Amazon Prime Video made a great gift to fans of The Boys, anticipating the publication of the last episode of the second season by a few hours. In any case, from today, Friday 9 October, on Prime Video you will have the opportunity to see the entire second cycle of episodes of the show, including the last final act.

Per lo showrunner Erick Kripke it is the favorite episode of the series:“I think Episode 8 is going to be a real battle of shit. For what it’s worth, I think Episode 8 is my all-time favorite episode of the entire series, in both seasons. It mostly leads Butcher to one location. dangerous because he has this demon on his back, who is his father, and he has just realized that it is of no value to do things the right way using the right legal means. The only way to do things, apparently, is by being the worst person as possible as his father, and he came to episode 8 with this attitudewe would rightly take care of Butcher’s humanity and what it means to the rest of the team, “Kripke said.

The Boys, conceived by Eric Kripke on behalf of Amazon and available on Amazon Prime Video, is based on the comic of the same name created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series offers a new vision of the world of superheroes, without giving them that aura of goodness and good intentions that we are used to. The cast of the series includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell and then Antony Starr (Patriot), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve) and Jessie Usher (A-Train).

