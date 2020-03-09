The Boys: First glimpse of Stormfront in Season 2

Share it:

The second season of The boys, the Amazon Prime Video series based on comics with the same name, will arrive on the streaming platform with interesting news. Basically, in the form of completely new characters in the series like Stormfront.

Now, thanks to the images published exclusively by the EW media, we can take a first look at how this character will look. Character that, on the other hand, will be played by actress Aya Cash.

On the other hand, the character has been described as follows by one of his castmates. Specifically, by Homelander, character played by actor Antony Starr: "She is the grenade that is thrown into the world of Homelander and the world of Seven. She really causes me a lot of trouble.".

In any case, remember that in the comics, Stormfront is a male character. Therefore, it still remains to reveal its nature in the series. What is clear is that his role here will be similar to that of the comics. He wants to put the group of Seven in trouble. And also, his role will focus on destabilizing them. You can see the image with the first look of the character below.

Stormfront strikes The Boys in exclusive season 2 first look https://t.co/mCV5iHbqw1 – Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 9, 2020

Nor have Cash's first words been expected regarding his character. This is what the actress has commented: "I think she's here to make Vought fly. She is here to try to get Vought back to the original idea of ​​creating superheroes … And she can be quite feminist. She's a very powerful woman.".

Finally, Cash wanted to make it clear that his character will be really scary: "He is used to everyone being afraid of him (about Homelander, The Patriotra). She equals him. That doesn't mean he doesn't understand his power and he walks on tiptoe sometimes, but he's also willing to challenge him. In the end, I think that the dynamic between the two is terrifying and will change who Patriot is. ".

Source: EW