The Boys: Fabibi presents his sexy Starlight cosplay from the Amazon Prime Video series

After an exciting first season, The Boys rerun on Amazon Prime Video with a second season. The Jeff Bezos house show and inspired by the comic of the same name has once again impressed everyone, from the public to the insiders. Starlight actress Erin Moriarty also spent words on this cathartic season finale.

Starlight was once again one of the main characters of The Boys and Erin Moriarty helped make her acquire even more charm. But what if the character had a different face? We can find out thanks to the cosplay of the South American Fabibi.

The girl who is very active on Instagram with her photos of various disguises, from those of Dragon Ball to those of many other projects, has now moved on to the TV series of The Boys. In the three posts below, each containing several photos, he shows us his Starlight cosplay. The heroine dress chosen is the one with the slit on the chest and which in general highlights the generous forms of Fabibi.

With the help of photography we also see an image where Starlight uses his powers while in the others we can give one accurate look at both side A and side B of Fabibi. Have you read the review on The Boys 2×08?