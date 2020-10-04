The Boys, Eric Kripke wants to release the movieographic material shot for the show!

That The Boys was not a series particularly willing to compromise we knew it from the beginning: the show created by Eric Kripke is a continuous orgy of violence, politically incorrect language and so on and so forth. During the second season, however, it went far beyond belief.

According to what was declared by Kripke himself, in fact, for an episode of this new season of the Amazon show it would have been shot of movieographic material full blown! The scene the showrunner refers to is the one in which we see Lamplighter undecided which movie DVD to watch … Well, it seems that those DVDs contain some pretty explicit clips actually shot specifically for The Boys!

Kripke, for his part, is looking forward to being able to release the shot material: “Let’s be rebels! We shot some movieo for episode 7 and I would like to share it, but Amazon, SPTV and Prime Video they are picky on the movie business! […] I don’t know why I care so much, but I know it matters! Retweet, spread the word!“wrote the showrunner on Twitter.

In short, in case you want to join the crusade of Eric Kripke you just have to jump on Twitter and share the showrunner’s post. A star of the series, meanwhile, had his own say about movie in The Boys; it seems, however, that the spin-off of The Boys will be a parody of the X-Men.