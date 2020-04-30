General News

 The Boys could have been renewed for a third season

April 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
Promotional image for the first season of The Boys

The followers of the series "The Boys" Amazon seems to have reason to be happy because, according to the latest leak that arrives, the series could have been renewed by the platform for a third season. At the moment this information must be treated as a rumor, but it would not be a decision that surprises us too much, since the second season was already announced before the premiere of the first.

The first season was very well received by both the public and critics, and there are high expectations placed on the second season, which we remember is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer.

In addition to this news, it is said that Paul Grellong has joined the writing team for the third season. The writer previously worked as a writer, director, and producer on the series. Hawaii Five-0 and Scorpion from CBS.

At the moment we continue without news about the history of the second season. It is true that they have released a preview or have officially shown what Stormfront will look like in the series, but they do not reveal enough to make us an exact composition of what we will see, beyond the starting point that the end of the first season puts. At least they do leak now titles of the eight episodes that are part of this second season:

  1. The Big Ride
  2. Proper Preparation and Planning
  3. Nothing Like It In The World
  4. Over The Hill With The Swords Of A Thousand Men (Over the hill with the swords of a thousand men)
  5. We Gotta Go Now (We have to go now)
  6. The Bloody Doors Off
  7. Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker
  8. What I Know
READ:   Rumor points to Donna Troy's return for Titans season 3

It is worth remembering that in the past, the showrunner of the series, Eric Kripke, expressed his wishes to adapt the story of the Herogasm in the event that the series passed the two seasons. Additionally, Kripke stated that he would like to have actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the new season if his schedule allowed for it, an on-air offer that Morgan picked up saying that would be something he would love to do.

Via information | The Cinema Spot

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

