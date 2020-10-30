The Boys, Caludia Doumit and Colby Minifie promoted to regular in season 3

It is Deadline to announce that Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie, interpreters of Victoria Newman and Ashley Barrett respectively, have been promoted to series regular for the third season of The Boys.

Victoria Newman made her debut during season two and is a young and enterprising congresswoman who hides a dark secret while Ashely Barrett, super manager of Vought, has been on the show since the first episodes. At this point, after playing a secondary role, the news confirms that both characters will have a greater plot weight than season 3.

Doumit, best known for her role on the NBC series Timeless, he also starred in the movie Netflix Dude and in What happened to Bernadette by Richard Linklater. The Minfie, on the other hand, took on the role of Virginia in Fear the Walking Dead and most recently appeared in Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking About Getting It Here. She also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e Jessica Jones.

Based on the best-selling comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series is developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and also features Seth Rogen and Even Goldberg among the executive producers. The first two seasons are both available on Amazon Prime Video.

