The Boys, Antony Starr on Stormfront: “It will be a massacre”

Now very little is missing from the arrival of the second season of show con Karl Urban, in addition to this interview by Laz Alonso of The Boys, we point out the latest statements by Antony Starr regarding his rivalry with Stormfront.

In the course of the next unpublished episodes we will get to know the character portrayed by Aya Cash, which according to what has been revealed in the various trailers dedicated to the second season, will often be in conflict with the leader of the superhero group, Homelander. Here’s how Antony Starr described their relationship, speaking to ComicBook.com reporters: “I don’t know who could win in a fight between the two, but I think Homelander has a certain advantage. I think they’re almost the same strong, but she’s smarter and more suited to the times, she has a kind of sensitivity that Homelander lacks and that he doesn’t know how to deal with“.

He then continues: “It’s a bit like a Rubrik’s cube, he has to try to solve it, but sooner or later he will make it and once he gets it there will be a massacre“. We are sure that their story will not disappoint all fans of Garth Ennis comics, while we wait for the September 4th we recommend this interview with Karen Fukuhara of The Boys, in which the actress talks about a deleted scene.