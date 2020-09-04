The Boys: all volumes of the work of Garth Ennis are available in digital format

Share it:

Simultaneously with the release of the second season of the television series, Panini Comics has announced that all six volumes of The Boys, the famous work born from the pen of Garth Ennis, can now be purchased in an unprecedented digital version. Below you can read the press release sent to us a few moments ago by the publishing house.

“A starting September 4, to simultaneously celebrate the release of the second season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, Panini Comics presents the 6 deluxe volumes of the series in a brand new digital version, perfect for quick and convenient reading to take anywhere.

Furthermore, from 4 until 14 September, the first two volumes, The Boys Deluxe 1 and The Boys Deluxe 2, will be available digitally at a discounted price of € 9.99. The six volumes in digital can be downloaded from the major digital stores (Amazon, Apple Store, Google Play, Kobo and many more). An unmissable opportunity for all fans of the series to discover the comic from which it all originated and for readers already tested to continue reading the volumes, comfortably from their favorite device“.

For the less accustomed, we remember that the synopsis of the work is described by Panini Comics as follows: “What to do when super heroes overcome all limits, even those of morality? The Boys is the story of an unlikely group of “powerless” superheroes, ready to bring back those who abuse their status as a masked executioner. Under the aegis of the government, Butcher and his reckless group (made up of Mother’s Milk, The Frenchman, the Female of the Species and the new recruit Little Hughie) are ready to uncover the crimes of those who should fight the crime … even by sending the ” good “to the other world“.

The Boys officially ended twelve years ago with the publication of chapter 72, but Gareth Ennis recently returned to work on the work by making a sequel, entitled The Boys: Dear Becky. We remind you that the definitive edition proposed by Panini Comics includes the first 72 chapters, divided into 6 volumes of 300/500 pages each.