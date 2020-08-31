The Boys, all the returns and the new entries of the cast in season 2

Share it:

On September 4th, the second season of The Boys arrives on Prime Video, a television adaptation of the comic series of the same name created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Looking forward to finally setting our sights on the new episodes, let’s see together all the returning actors and new entries more waited.

We obviously start with i Boys, who will be present in complete line-up: we will find Jack Quaid in the role of Hugh “Hughie” Campbell, Karl Urban in the role of Billy Butcher, Tomer Capon as Frenchie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk and Karen Fukuhara in the role of Kimiko aka “Female” .

Regarding in Sette, Antony Starr returns to play the most famous and powerful superhero in the world and the main villain of the series, Patriot. Erin Moriarty will reprise the role of the determined Starlight, while the rest of the group will find Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Chace Crawford (Abyss), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train) and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir).

Giancarlo Esposito (Mr. Edgar), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), Malcolm Barrett (Seth), Jim Beaver (Robert Singer), Ann Cusack (Donna January), Shantel VanSanten (Becca Butcher), Samer Salem will also return from the first season (Naqib) and Nicola Correia-Damude (Elena).

The most anticipated debut among the new entries is certainly that of Aya Cash as Stormfront, an explosive and irreverent superheroine who seems to want to climb the hierarchy of the Seven and stand up to the hitherto undisputed Patriot. Speaking of the superhero group, the former member of the Seven Lamplighters (played by Shawn Ashmore) will also play a role during the season.

Among the new additions we will also find Cameron Crovetti as Ryan (the son of Becca and Patriot), Lovina Yavari as Ruby, PJ Byrne as Bourke, Goran Visnjic as Alistair Adana, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman and finally Patton Oswalt in a mysterious role.

In the meantime, we leave you with our first impressions of The Boys 2.