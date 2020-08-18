The Boys, after Jensen Ackles also Jared Padalecki will join the third season?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Jensen Ackles will be part of The Boys: a real surprise for fans of the actor. But now the time has come for the question that all Supernaturals viewers have been waiting for. It will be also Jared Padalecki in the third season?

After spending years chasing monsters side by side, the two Winchesters may find themselves embroiled in a tale of ruthless superheroes and terrorists on the hunt for revenge. Although there are no confirmations on the matter, hypothesize Padalecki's participation it's not that absurd.

Be Supernatural be The Boys are series created by Eric Kripke. Between the producer and the two actors a real friendship has been created over the years, without considering that Kripke himself had already said to himself in favor of continuing their collaboration also in other future projects. That is right The Boys one of those projects?

The icing on the cake would be the participation of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, as the actor of The Walking Dead he had played the father of the Winchester brothers in Supernatural. A nice family reunion might as well be there after all. Unfortunately, the real question is related to Jared Padalecki's acting engagements, currently busy with the Walker Texas Ranger reboot, a role that could take most of his time, especially with the new security measures related to the pandemic.

Never say never, however. What do you think? You would like to see the two actors together again in The Boys?