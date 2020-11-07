The Boys, a fan saved a man from a burning house dressed as a Patriot on Halloween

Imagine your house is on fire and you are trapped, someone breaks in to save you but it’s not Superman, Iron Man or Captain America, it’s Patriot by The Boys. This thing really happened to someone in Greenville, Ohio on Halloween.

As reported by WTHR (Screen Rant), Chris Taylor he was walking with his family to a party on October 31st while dressed as the superhero from Garth Ennis’ comic series (his wife was also dressed as Starlight from the same series) when he saw a house on fire walking down an alley he doesn’t usually take.

“There is a show on Amazon Prime called “The Boys”. I love it”he said Taylor in an interview. “There were flames coming out of the house and the whole upstairs had already been consumed, the flames were pouring out, it was quite dangerous. a kind of moan, a faint sound. There were flames around and a few inches from me; my costume was overheating, I felt like I was melting; I couldn’t breathe, the smoke was real and very heavy “ he told of his heroic gesture from which he eventually came out safe and sound.

“Now I feel like I have to keep the costume because that’s the only way I can always remember that this is who I am. You are someone who will help people if they need it,” he concluded.



Taylor did something that usually the character he was dressed in doesn’t do: save someone in need. Although the cause of the fire still remains a mystery, the saved person by Taylor reportedly is fine after the incident and even refused medical attention on the spot.

Played by the New Zealand actor Antony Starr in the hit series, the character is the leader of the Set, the most popular corporate superhero team on the planet. It has quickly become a fan favorite since the series premiered last year, largely due to Starr’s performance but also due to how it shows a Superman-like character falling under the pressures of his own heroism and slowly going mad. .

When the showrunner was asked Eric Kripke if Patriot could be killed in the series he said: “Patriot is the weakest character in the show. So we never really got into” How do you stop him physically? “But there are many ways to stop him psychologically.”



“He finds his human vulnerability so hateful and hates that part of him and tries to repress it, yet it’s part of who he is”, he added. “And so he hates a part of him that he ultimately can’t control, and so that leads to psychosis. At the moment, this is his current weakness. “



Who knows the authors will take a cue from this story with a happy ending and they will mention it in the third season of The Boys which promises to be even more surprising, in the meantime you can take a look at the hilarious bloopers of the second season.