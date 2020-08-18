The Boys 3, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will not be there? New details from the showrunner

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The third season of The Boys it will begin filming only in January, but it already seems to be pure dynamite: not only has the entry into the cast of Jensen Ackles been announced, but there has already been talk of hiring another Supernatural star, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Now, however, Eric Kripke gives us some unpleasant updates about it.

In a previous interview with Collider, the showrunner of the series had said that not only Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the third season of The Boys was a more than real possibility, but that they were also working on the specifics of the case.

"Absolutely yes. There is already a role we are talking about. He must, here, we must find a way to coordinate with the times. Because you know, he's on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we've already discussed one role, and there may be another we're talking about"he anticipated.

Yet now, the situation seems to have changed, but not for the better.

"We messaged each other saying 'Here, now everyone's talking about it'. And that was it"he says laughing, updating us on developments of the agreements "I mean, it's complicated. I wish I could please everyone, but he's already part of another show, and we're living in the age of COVID. Actors can no longer drop by Toronto for a couple of days and then return to Atlanta within hours".

And elaborates even more clearly: "We are trying. Now I can tell, a lot depends on the virus. If we can get it under control and people are allowed to travel more easily, I think it can happen. If we can't, I can't get him to quarantine a few days for a guest star role when he's a regular on another show.".

Our (anti) heroes will be able to defeat viruses and quarantines, and to recruit Jeffrey Dean Morgan? We will only find out in the future.

Meanwhile, The Boys' second season debut is very close Amazon Prime Video. You are ready?