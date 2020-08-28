The Boys 3, Erik Kripke talks about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s future in the series

Share it:

Ever since Supernatural creator Erik Kripke has been associated with The Boys, many have wondered how much of the CW series would bring into the new and wacky world of superheroes born from the pen of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

It has already been confirmed that Jensen Ackless will play Soldier Boy but, everyone is wondering what will become of Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Kripke had repeatedly expressed a desire to work with him in the third season of The Boys but, apparently due to Covid, this desire may not come true.

In fact, in a recent interview the showrunner said: “I want to get my hands on and warn everyone that Covid could really ruin our plans, because he is a permanent character in another show “. Kripke then added: “He’s on The Walking Dead, so he wouldn’t be able to work fully on our series. By the way, if there’s still a two-week quarantine between Canada and the US, it becomes really impossible. Covid could jeopardize a Jeffrey Dean Morgan cameo or even a fixed role. But if the quarantine is removed, then we can seriously think about involving him “.

Kripke also revealed that the process of writing the series draws inspiration from what happens in reality, therefore there could be some references to the pandemic: “We can tell what is happening to us In The Boys, without talking specifically about Covid. We can treat all of this metaphorically. For me it’s wonderful to be part of a show where I can, you know, talk about the world. I have a place to put all my frustration. ”

What do you think? Could the persistent rumors of Jeffrey Dean Morgan leaving The Walking Dead pave the way for the third season of The Boys? Let us know in the comments.