The Boys 2 ends with a “silent” clamor, but nevertheless of enormous impact, in a final episode that vigorously clarifies a truth that, at least on our pages, we had understood for some time. It is difficult to compare Season 2 to the previous edition, galvanized by an essential “novelty effect” that the second block of episodes could never have had. Yet, to tell what seemed a natural evolution of the status quo shaken in the first eight episodes (also considered the cliffhanger of Season 1), Eric Kripke he chose a slower and more reasoned writing, diluted in a constant swing of climaxes and oscillating storylines.

In this latest episode, 2×08, we come to a quite sensational conclusion, but above all to an ending that overwhelmingly screams its diversity compared to the cliffhanger of a season ago: an epilogue that knows, more or less, of a true closure, and which establishes how The Boys 2 is splendidly different from last season.

The final battle

Also this week, as we told you in the review of The Boys 2×07, we will avoid exposing the episode’s narrative too clearly. Because obviously the twists, the emotions, and even some goodbyes, are too important to talk about them even in a veiled way, and the enthusiasm for this final season is such that we have chosen to talk about them in advance of the release on Prime Video, the 9 of October.

Suffice it to say that the shock ending of The Boys 2×07 threw every single actor in the game into total chaos, but from the general panic that spread due to the massacre carried out by an invisible terrorist at the congress against Vought it is precisely the company that gains some advantage. , while the Boys led by Butcher devise a plan B to get rid of the Supers once and for all.

in the meantime Patriot and Stormfront look after Ryan, snatched from his mother’s arms in the fictional neighborhood where Vought kept them, while Becca rejoins Butcher asking for help. In addition, all the other characters pull the strings of their storylines in some way, reaching the end of a path that leaves several glimmers open for future developments. As revealed by the promo distributed by Prime Video a few days ago, Stormfront will embody the role of the final villain, hampered by the Boys and Starlight, whose fate in the ranks of the Seven seems to hang by a thread.

Few shadows, lots of lights

Indeed, everything converges towards an explosive ending, but also slow, which takes its time without leaving us (at least this time) with bated breath: the pen of Kripke, who has not too effectively laid out the various subplots of The Boys 2, this time too perhaps performs some too much naivety: from Becca’s escape (anticipated by the trailer of the final episode of The Boys 2) to a precise twist that, perhaps, has too short a life to really exhaust all its potential, in short, despite this hard season finale over 60 minutes, the feeling is that some narrative junctions are a bit hasty.

Despite everything, Kripke’s creative vein was however able to bring all the stories together in one direction, a destination that (given the quality of this season finale) perhaps counts more than a slightly fluctuating journey. In short, at the end of this story, he somehow wants to drop the curtain on an entire narrative arc to prepare us for a new status quo in the already announced season 3 of The Boys, each piece will be found exactly in its place, thanks to a path that (despite its ups and downs in terms of rhythm and management of the narrative segments) has able to build a warp that works properly.

Beyond the narrative coherence, the final episode of The Boys 2 also excites for certain action scenes (in particular the “final clash”) and keeps us in suspense especially regarding the final destiny of certain characters. It is a constant tension, the one that accompanies us for the last thirty minutes, made up of exaggerated violence and implications, in some ways, also very painful.