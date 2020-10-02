With just one episode from the season finale, The Boys 2 takes a mighty run, climbs uphill and plunges into an adrenaline-fueled and endless descent. Despite some time management issues, as highlighted in past reviews, the pace of the Prime Video seems to have returned to the glories of the past, and does so with an episode (the seventh) that can easily be announced as one of the most shocking ever, or at least the one with the most unpredictable implications.

The Guys at a dead end

The embargo imposed by Amazon on content to be revealed to the public after previewing The Boys 2×07 it’s only part of the problem in telling you what happens in the penultimate episode of Season 2. The episode is so full of key moments and some crucial implications that it would be really a delight to tell you in detail, because the twists that await you in the 50 minutes of run time they are simply gold standard.

Summarizing where we had stayed, the Boys discovered that Stormfront runs a madhouse that trains potential Super Terrorists en masse, on behalf of Vought; after a more or less successful infiltration (between deadly telepaths and “Sausages of Love“) ours have found an old acquaintance: Torch, a former superhero with a troubled past and a difficult past, as he accidentally caused the deaths of Mallory’s grandchildren before the eyes of a helpless Frenchie. Anyhow, Butcher and his people manage to get the collaboration of Torch, who as a former member of the Seven possesses knowledge and access to the tower and the secrets of the Vought.

Unfortunately the company is on the trail of Starlight, suddenly disappeared from the set of “Dawn of the Seven”, partially restoring the lack of coherence in the sixth episode of The Boys 2. In addition, the series based on the comic by Garth Ennis continues to explore the past of its protagonists, and after introducing us to Billy’s aunt and the background on Frenchie the story goes back to good old Butcher, who will have to contend with none other than his parents (it had already been announced, however, that Butcher’s father is a star of The Lord of the Rings ).

The showdown is approaching

While Starlight is having a hard time and Hughie tries everything to help her, Patriot decides to give his heart totally to Stormfront after the revelations of the previous episode: the woman is none other than the wife of Frederick Vought, legendary founder of the company, as well as the first Sup ever created, and revealed to Homelander the true origins of the company, born from the ashes of Nazism with the aim of imposing a new and powerful race on humanity.

The leader of the Seven, therefore, begins to support a strong propaganda campaign on the superiority and reliability of superhumans, and at the same time decides to return the favor to Stormfront and introduce her to its secrets, revealing the existence of Becca and Ryan.

Maeve, Abyss and A-Train remain in the background of an episode that does not leave too much space for the other members of the Seven, if not for some crucial moments that evolve forcefully Maeve’s story arc, laying some interesting foundations for The Boys 2 grand finale.

But everything, from the storylines of the Seven to the raids of the boys, leads to the final minutes of the seventh episode: an explosive and surprising ending, crowning of an episode that manages all its main twists with great skill, with incursions or sudden explosions at the limits of jumpscare.

And while the incredible finale of the episode is consumed before our eyes, we can only be astonished in front of the gore and violent show of the Eric Kripke series, and then meet the ferocious and indecryptible gaze of Butcher who ferry us towards the titles of tail. A look that tells us that the massacre, in reality, has yet to begin.