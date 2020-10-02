That virtually every episode of The Boys season two would be at least one WTF moment, after all, the cast of the series had warned us. And now Aya Cash e Coby Minifie they tell us the background of that of the seventh episode, “Butcher, baker, candle maker”.

The seventh episode of the second season of The Boys ends with the Vought trial, and the ensuing carnage. Literally.

If, in fact, it has finally been possible to bring the unscrupulous company to court because of so many problems, this does not mean that they will all come out alive … – Secret Services (that is: a multitude of heads exploded, one after the other), leaving him alone blood and destruction.

“It was a really absurd scene to shoot! ” says Aya Cash, interpreter of Stormfront, to the microphones of Digital Spy “But my favorite part was watching Colby Minifie act because she was so funny in that scene“reveals.

“He kept repeating ‘When do they splash blood on my face?’ She was so thrilled with the idea, and it was so funny, but her screams were truly terrifying. Homelander and I ended up having the simpler part, because we just had to make a face that said ‘Ok, what’s going on?’. Because in short, we are strong and we are not afraid. But others had a more difficult task, and Colby’s screams are truly some of the best I’ve ever heard!“.

And the PR interpreter Ashley Barrett can only confirm: “I almost feel like I’ve made a career out of just screaming in various projects! But I loved shooting that scene, it was one of my favorites to film. I like being covered in blood. I don’t know what got into me!“continues laughing, and explaining that the scene actually should have gone a little differently.

“The cannon that spattered the blood in that scene hit me in the face, but it actually had to hit me in the chest … They had stuffed it all with paper, banana pieces and things that would help make it look as grotesque as possible. We tried several times, but we only had one chance to film it, and when the shot went off I was a little further away than expected, and all that stuff ended up in my face. It looked like someone took a dictionary and threw it in my face“.

“But it was one of my favorite moments. I was all yes, yes! This is what I want!“he concludes (laughing).

And you, what did you think of the episode? Let us know in the comments!