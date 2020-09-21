The Boys 2 proceeds in the sign of unpredictability and twists, with a fifth episode (now available in streaming on Prime Video) that continues to evolve the dangerous cold war between the Boys and the Supers. The series of Kripke, in short, confirms what he promised us at the eve and above all at the response on the first 4 episodes of The Boys: let’s forget the climate and atmospheres of the first season, in favor of a second projected towards completely different tones and situations. Let’s find out what happened, then, in The Boys 2×05.

Dawn of the Seven

Inevitably, the central pivots of the story are the two maximum poles of the two factions at stake: Billy Butcher on the one hand and the Patriot on the other. A Patriot increasingly at the mercy of public opinion, hampered by the success of Stormfront and by an audience that no longer seems to believe in him. And it is during the filming of a cinematic blockbuster that sees the Seven protagonists – that elusive “Dawn of the Seven“, the film directed by that director who looks a bit like a cross between Michael Bay and JJ Abrams – that Homelander is reached by news that could shake Vought: a video released online that portrays him as he kills an innocent with contempt during a fight with a Super Terrorist.

For Patriot, who now has to face the angry mobs accusing him of committing war crimes, the situation becomes complicated as the other members of the Seven face their own dramas and plot against their leader: Maeve is now trapped in a dangerous media vortex that aims to turn her into a gay icon after the forced coming out of Patriot himself, A-Train he prepares to leave the group and play a role that is uncomfortable for him.

On the other side we have Abyss, who seems close to completing his rehabilitation journey with a marriage and the support of a charity that could lift him from rape allegations, yet we believe that much of his story arc is one of the least convincing elements of all The Boys, net of the desire to tell certain themes: on the other hand, the writing of the evolutionary path of The Deep it seemed a bit subdued to us, and unable to arouse in us sensations very different from indifference.

The themes of the hero-monster and moral recovery are certainly precious values, and the basic irony with which the entire storyline of Abyss is conducted is an element to be taken into consideration, even if it never seemed completely in focus. . Staying on the subject of Supes, we have Starlight, who has to deal with the truths he learned in The Boys episode 2×04: Liberty, a mysterious racist hero active in the seventies, is actually Stormfront, an enigmatic twist that casts more than a shadow on this season’s revelation character, as well as his real appearance and age. The same Stormfront, after having climbed the ratings of public satisfaction, now seems more relegated to the behind the scenes of the story, but it is at the end of the fifth episode that the heroine played by Aya cash unleash the claws again to further disrupt the narrative direction of the show.

Billy, Black Noir and a dog

Turning instead to the other side of the story, the Boys obviously do not fare very well. Over all Butcher, the other great pole of all history, which seems to have lost all motivation after the departure of Becca: his (now?) ex-wife did not want to leave with him the reservation in which Vought holds her prisoner, and chose to stay with her son to protect him from the wickedness of Patriot.

Destroyed in the soul, the stainless leader of the Boys entrusts the leadership of the group to LM and a new personal exile is imposed. A journey that will lead him to his roots in an episode that will allow us to learn more about Butcher’s past, and to know his adorable bulldog (true mascot of the whole episode) but also to develop events in a completely new direction: Black Noir is on the trail of ours, and the explosive clash that will also involve Breast milk e Hughie it will mark a new phase in the war between the Boys and Vought, but also an important emotional rapprochement between Billy and Hughie himself.

Meanwhile, unfortunately, the storyline it involves Frenchie and Kimiko is perhaps the least convincing of all the second season, trapped as she is in a game of escape and chase that sees the French try with all his might to remove Kimiko from the destructive path of revenge she has taken since Stormfront slaughtered her brother . Unfortunately this narrative arc, after several episodes in which the situation basically remains stalled, has now become too cloying to really interest us, and moreover it has debunked a character like Frenchie, reduced to a shell almost entirely devoid of personality and drained of the feelings he feels for the dumb girl.

In general, in short, we believe ourselves very satisfied with the general narrative drift of The Boys: a whirlwind of fierce but extremely impactful satire (starting from the irreverent management of the politically correct) but also a succession of dramas and intrigues that greatly develop the horizontal narrative. Too bad only for some slightly subdued storylines, especially in relation to the events of the previous season, as well as those small writing defects that should be smoothed out over time: tiny deus ex machina a little forced to advance as quickly as possible towards narrative developments well defined.

That of The Boys remains an extremely effective story, overflowing with style, directed with extreme solidity and powerful nuances of gore, which with its irreverent and dysfunctional vision is helping to enrich the cinecomic genre more and more.