The Boys 2, X-Men's Shawn Ashmore joins the cast in a key role

Shawn Ashmore, actor best known for playing Bobby Drake aka The Iceman in 20th Century Fox's X-Men saga, has officially joined the cast of the second season of The Boys.

The announcement comes directly from an Amazon Prime Video release (via Entertainment Weekly): Ashmore will take on the role of Lamplighter, the former "superstar and original member of the Seven" replaced in the first season by Starlight under mysterious circumstances. You can find a picture of the superhero at the bottom of the article.

"I saw the series before I was cast, so somehow I already knew Lamplighter and was curious to know more about the character." Ashmore said. "The funny thing is that a lot of the mythology and backstories had already been built, and I was wondering who this character was. Who is he really? There will be preconceptions about him based on his actions. The show is very adept at removing some. of those layers, including those of Lamplighter. "

Eric Kripke, creator and showrunner of the Amazon series, revealed his enthusiasm for the new entry of the group: "We were thrilled to know that Shawn – who to be honest really looks like a superhero – wanted to play the important role of Lamplighter. He brings a lot of depth, a sense of threat and genuine weariness to humanity as a new member of the Seven. . We are grateful to have him in our damn family. "

An important news announced a few weeks after the debut of the new episodes of The Boys, which will be available on Prime Video starting from next September 4th. In the meantime, here you can find the explosive official trailer for The Boys 2.