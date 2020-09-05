The Boys 2, what were Starlight’s true intentions in the third episode?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Boys’ second season has finally landed on Amazon Prime Video (or at least, the first three episodes) and has already earned a very high score on Rotten Tomatoes. But what do you think Erin Moriarty, one of the performers on the show, of THAT scene in the third episode? (Obviously, spoilers follow)

The second season of The Boys it really started with a bang, and even if for now we have only been able to enjoy the first three episodes, it is difficult to think that the missing ones can disappoint expectations.

Meanwhile, already in theEpisode 2×03 On the hill with the swords of a thousand men, there is a scene (one of many, actually) that is making the fans chatter a lot, and not just them …

At the end of the episode, in fact, we see Annie / Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) meet again in a network of underground tunnels during a chase (the 7 vs. The Boys). But Homelander (Anthony Starr) is soon added to the two, and in order not to blow his cover and make it clear to the other members of the 7 that he is playing a double game, Starlight is forced to hit Hughie.

Homelander, however, unsatisfied, asks the girl to get rid of Hughie once and for all, leading Starlight to activate his powers … And Butcher (Karl Urban) to intervene to save the situation.

What everyone is wondering now, however, also given the not very rosy situation between Annie and Hughie, is: if Butcher had not intervened, Would Starlight really kill Hughie?

The answer comes directly from Moriarty, who said to Collider’s microphones: “I always thought, without a shadow of a doubt, even when we were filming, that he would never kill Hughie“.

“CI want to know the character like the back of my pocket by now, and this season, one of the big themes is just this wearing a mask. He’s trying to maintain this facade as much as he can, so for me, at that moment, he’s buying time and trying in every way to figure out how to unravel it, how not to compromise his position with Homelander, and I don’t think he would have killed Hughie“he explains.

Therefore what would have happened if Butcher hadn’t arrived in time?

“In my opinion he would have continued with the farce, would have shown that he was drawing on his powers for the coup de grace while looking for a solution. Let’s say that, hypothetically, considering also his strength, he could have done something like aiming at the wall next to Hughie and maybe create a diversion and make it look like something had been destroyed, and maybe from there think about something else, but no , I repeat: he wouldn’t have killed Hughie“.