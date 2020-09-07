The Boys 2, users criticize the weekly release: it’s review bombing!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the great critical success of The Boys, the Amazon Prime Video series has been rated negatively by many users of Rotten Tomatoes, furious for the weekly release of the unreleased episodes.

As you know, from Friday 4 September, the first three episodes of the series focused on the story of Hughie, Billy and the others. Unlike the previous season, the remainder of the show will be released weekly and will end on October 9th. This news did not please fans, who have decided to negatively review the second season of The Boys, lowering the score on Rotten Tomatoes to two and a half stars. It would therefore seem that out of the more than 1400 reviews, almost the 49% are focused on this matter, in fact, they share the same vote, a star, and the same criticism.

In particular, the users of the famous site complain about this practice, which they consider outdated and more suitable for a television series. All that remains is to wait to see how the situation will evolve, in the meantime we leave you with the soundtrack of the second season of The Boys, while if you have not read it yet, we report our review of the first three episodes of the Amazon Prime Video series.