The Boys 2, the trailer for the new episode reveals the traitor of the Seven

The next episode of The Boys, titled “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker”, would seem very eventful, judging by this adrenaline-pumping promotional trailer.

If the sixth episode of the second season of The Boys gave us truly unforgettable moments (we challenge anyone to remove from their mind the scene of Love Sausage, but also the exciting revelation of the past between Frenchie and Torch), the seventh episode it definitely doesn’t seem to be outdone.

In the promo that you also find at the head of the news, in fact, we already discover several fundamental points of the episode: we will be revealed something more about Homelander’s (Anthony Starr) past, while the Seven will be made known the identity of the group’s “mole” Starlight (Erin Moriarty), which Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Torch (Shawn Ashmore) seem to have set out to rescue from Vought’s clutches. Meanwhile, Homelander has decided to introduce his new girlfriend to his son Ryan Stormfront (Aya Cash).

And at the center of it all, according to the title of the episode, who could there be if not our Billy Butcher (Karl Urban)? After all, he is the first character we see at the opening of the trailer, and the one who will delve deeper into the background of Homelander.

In short, another super Friday awaits us again Amazon Prime Video.