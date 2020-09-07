The Boys 2, the series shocked everyone with an unexpected death. What will happen now?

Share it:

Anyone who has seen the first season of The Boys knows that the series is not afraid to kill people, regardless of whether these are the main characters or not. The second season continues along the same lines and, an unexpected death shocked all the fans of the Amzon Prime Video production.

Billy Butcher and his boys used it assistance from the CIA on more than one occasion in the show’s first season, due to their close ties to Grace Mallory and CIA Deputy Director Susan Raynor.

And also in The Boys 2 they decided to request the help of Intelligence after a series of super terrorists have emerged on American soil. During a meeting between Raynor and Hughie, Frenchie, Mothers Milk and Kimiko, what no one would have imagined happens. The secret agent’s nose suddenly starts to bleed and, the woman dies after her head inexplicably exploded. Vought probably decided to kill her because she said something she shouldn’t have.

The situation is becoming more and more critical and hopefully in the next episodes that will air staggered on a weekly basis we may have more explanations for this brutal death. Meanwhile, The Boys 2 has already had very positive ratings on Rotenn Tomatoes, despite the diffusion of only 3 episodes, even surpassing the first season.