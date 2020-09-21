The Boys 2, the new super-terrorists arrive in the trailer for the sixth episode

The “The Bloody Doors Off” official promo, the sixth episode of season 2 of The Boys coming to Amazon Prime Video this Thursday. Created by Eric Kripke, the series is based on the comic of the same name written by Garth Ennis and drawn by Darick Robertson.

As you can see in the video, Breastmilk, Kimiko and Frenchie will infiltrate the same facility where we saw Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) on the phone with Stormfront during the last episode, and it looks like they’re dealing with several super-terrorists created by Vought, including a woman of formidable destructive force.

From the video we also discover that Starlight has some important ones Stormfront information to be revealed to Billy and Hughie, but it is possible that the new entry of the 7 is already a step ahead of them after winning the trust of Homelander (at least apparently) at the end of the fifth episode.

Episode 2×06 will be available on Prime Video starting September 25. We remind you that the season will consist of 8 episodes in total, with the last one arriving on October 9th. What do you expect from this final phase? Let us know in the comments.

