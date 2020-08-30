The Boys 2, the cast talks about “an all-out war” in the new episodes of the second season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Interviewed by TV Insider, Hughie’s interpreter, Jack amending, was able to continue talking about the highly anticipated second season of The Boys, an adaptation of the comic of the same name created by Garth Ennis that takes the form of a visceral social satire of genre, a black and total parody of comic superheroes.

Quaid said: “An all-out war is underway in Season 2. Billy will stop at nothing to carry out his mission and instead Hughie doesn’t want to cross an imposed moral limit.“.

Billy Butcher and his gang are “Wanted dead or alive” or they are wanted dead or alive. The guys who will return for new and violent adventures on Prime Video starting from September 4, prove to be on the run not only from Patriot (Antony Starr) e i Set but, of any other law enforcement authorities in the country.

Billy, Hughie Campbell, Female, Frenchie, and Breastmilk then continue on their reckless escape. He will also join them in the new episodes Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new social media heroine who will give life to a real revolution.

The cast could also be joined by a beloved villain from another series. In fact, it seems that Jeffrey Dean Morgan could leave The Walking Dead to join the cast of The Boys 3

What do you think will happen to the boys in this new season? Please let us know in the comments. In the meantime, if you haven’t read it yet, take a look at our review of the first season of The Boys.

The appointment is for next September 4th, the release day of The Boys 2.