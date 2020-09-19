The Boys 2, that super-sex scene will have consequences: anticipations

In the fifth episode of The Boys 2 Stormfront and Homelander starred in one of the most sensational sex scenes in comic book superhero-based productions, and in a promotional interview showrunner Eric Kripke revealed the political implications behind the sequence.

Their meeting for the showrunner was inevitable, since “at some point, right-wing conservative politics and right-wing and alt-right nationalism must finally make sweet love“.

And this is obviously going to be a big problem in the future, because, as Kripke points out, “now they are a team and it will get really dangerous. Homelander, powerful as he is, is only interested in himself and his ego“, the showrunner of The Boys. “Stormfront, on the other hand, as you will discover in the next episode, has a very, very specific and dangerous agenda. And she wants him to help her. And this is really scary.“

Kripke also praised the work of screenwriter Ellie Monahan, who wrote the entire episode 5: “She’s such a sweet and kind person when you spend time with her, and then she comes to your office and hands you a script that says, ‘Use that fucking laser on my all!’ It’s incredible.”

As for the making of the scene: “Alla end of the day it’s really complicated to do such a thing because you have all the complexities of shooting a real love scene, which you know will involve the actors and so you want to hear their point of view on it and put them at ease. In this case there are also stunt men, to be pulled up with the cables. So it’s a complicated and crazy process and you can’t just conceive it on the script, you have to go on set and figure out how to make it.

