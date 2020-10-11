The Boys 2: spoiler considerations on the finale and the future of the series

The ending of The Boys 2 it thrilled some users, it disappointed others, while a further slice of the public failed to save a season with a more rhythmic pace than the first. We, as we told you in The Boys 2×08 review, we think that the final episode of this season was explosive, the final pivot of a story that managed to keep the qualitative bar high despite a not always optimal management of the storylines.

Now we want (and can) talk more openly about the central points of the story, and there won’t be spoiler that takes: let’s analyze every single plot point better, so be careful: we recommend reading this article only if you have already seen episode 8 of The Boys 2 and if you do not fear some very heavy spoilers regarding the Garth Ennis comic.

The closing of a cycle

Let’s clarify one point immediately: on our wall, The Boys 2 is by no means a transitional season. It is not to the extent that, and it is evident looking at the last 15-20 minutes of the eighth episode, the season finale explicitly closes not only all the subplots open in the second season, but even an entire narrative arc, started if we want since the previous iteration.

It is the exhaustive, but above all complete, crowning of a path that lasted practically two years: for Hughie, who crowned his love with Starlight and finally managed to leave behind the feeling of unbridled revenge that led him into an overwhelming abyss; for Annie herself, who redeemed her name and rejoined the Seven “on her terms”, playing openly with Patriot, who is now aware of her true nature; for Frenchie, who appears to have a future with Kimiko, however Breast milk, returned to his precious family nest; for A-Train, reinstated at the top of Vought as he wished, and for the unfortunate Abyss, victim of himself and of his own mistakes; for Maeve, who found the strength to rebel against Homelander’s psychological violence. And for Butcher, mostly. Which has lost more than any other: poor Becca lost her life, accidentally, at the hands of little Ryan, who pierced her with a laser sight in an attempt to save her from Stormfront’s fury. For Billy a crucial phase ends: he no longer has something to fight for, and the revenge against Patriot seems consummated. Because, even if he remains alive, the leader of the Seven has come out of this season finale completely annihilated on a moral level:

Butcher managed to snatch Ryan from him, depriving him not only of an heir, but of a real reason to move on. The character of Antony Starr he practically no longer has anyone: he had already lost Stillwell, he has progressively lost Becca’s trust altogether, he has lost effective control of Vought and part of the popular consensus, but above all he has understood that he no longer has any kind of grip on Maeve, Starlight is part of the Seven. And finally he lost Stormfront as well.

The latter was undoubtedly the most interesting character of the second season of The Boys. Eric Kripke has shaped a different figure from the comic book counterpart: in comics, in fact, Stormfront is a man and has a much lower weight on the twists and turns of the story, but its racist ideology and ties to Vought, as the first Sup ever created, remain more or less the same.

However, Aya Cash’s Stormfront managed to break into the hearts of the public with its ferocious personality and major modernization of its core themes. Perhaps his moral decline lasted too short for us to fully enjoy it, as the Boys were able to make his Nazi past public with the help of A-Train, a deus ex-machina in turn, perhaps, slightly forced.

Stormfront apparently lost his life at Ryan’s hands, but it is not said that the authors of The Boys do not have future plans for a villain who left us perhaps too soon. On the other hand, although she appears mortally wounded, the season finale did not explicitly show us her death: Patriot could have saved her in some way, entrusting her to the care of Vought.

Future developments

At this point it is inevitable to think about what could be the future developments of The Boys. Season 3 will happen, but it will open a whole new story arc which, however, will have to answer a few questions that remain open. Mallory has taken Ryan into custody, but we wonder if Butcher can’t somehow respect the last wishes of his beloved Becca by choosing to be the father the little one never had. On the other hand, we must not forget that a Super with the same skills as the Patriot would be really comfortable for the Boys in view of future threats, not to mention that Kripke seems to have absolute freedom in terms of adaptation: on the other hand, in the original comic of The Boys the poor Becca dies in childbirth, while a newborn Ryan is brutally killed by Billy himself. In view of the future of The Boys there is therefore to consider the different narrative direction that the Prime Video series has taken in relation to some crucial points of the comic, some of which are really important to the point that the epilogue of the TV show could even be completely different from paper material.

The main turning point concerns the identity of Black Noir, who in the story of Garth Ennis is a Patriot clone raised and trained by Vought to face Homelander himself in case the superhero loses his mind. A twist that the Kripke series seems to have partially defused, since Black Noir has dark skin and is currently in a coma after being defeated by Queen Maeve. The exit of THIS Black Noir could still facilitate the rise of a new hero to impersonate the masked vigilante (and in this case the authors could reintroduce the original idea of ​​the comic), but we would really struggle to find the meaning. of such an operation.

It is likely, however, that the role destined for Black Noir in the comics, that is, causing much of the massacres of the Patriot and paving the way for the final narrative arc, could somehow pass to the young Ryan, who could sooner or later kill his biological father. and become the new threat to be annihilated, with all due respect to Butcher’s feelings for Becca.

The final battle that establishes the epilogue of The Boys comic also provides a violent coup by Vought to govern the United States, a dangerously subversive plan that we could identify, in the TV series, in the revelation that came at the end of the season finale: it was in fact Victoria Neumann to cause the massacre of Congress.

The candidate for mayor, who seems to have a power capable of blowing up the heads of others with the use of psychokinesis, is therefore also responsible for the murder of Susan Raynor, and could therefore be in league with Stan Edgar, whose final aims still seem shrouded in mystery. But there is no doubt that the cryptic tycoon played by Giancarlo Esposito may ultimately prove to be one of the main villains of The Boys, and that his role may emerge better from the third season of the show. The unknowns are, in short, many, and the fact that the Amazon series has defused some crucial turning points in the comic by Garth Ennis could lead us towards a future totally different from the paper counterpart.

And, after all, that’s okay: the narrative direction of The Boys television remains fascinating and well constructed, and we can’t wait to find out how far the most irreverent superhero show ever goes.