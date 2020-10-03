The Boys 2, Shantel VanSanten comments on the twists of the seventh episode

The seventh episode of the second season of The Boys certainly did not disappoint fans’ expectations, and in addition to a shocking ending, it also reserved for us several other “WTF moments”, one of which also featured the character played by Shantel VanSanten.

In fact, last episode saw the happy couple formed by Homelander and Stormfront visiting Becca e Ryan, and to the great surprise and disappointment of the ex Mrs. Butcher (who, remember, a few episodes ago refused to run away with Billy because she feared it could be dangerous for Ryan), the boy decided to follow his father and his new girlfriend in the real world, after discovering the truth about the microcosm he has lived in so far.

“It was a really fun scene to shoot, because up until now I have had the opportunity to work with just Tony [Anthony Starr] and Karl [Urban]. So working with another woman, and shooting with Aya who is truly a force of nature and is fantastic in the role of Stormfront, but also terrifying …“VanSanten tells the microphones of DigitalSpy”Now, basically, I’m dealing with two Homelanders!“

With Homelander e Stormfront ready to play the (super) family with Ryan, how could Becca have felt? “I think Becca has this incredible ability to stand up to Homelander, and the moment Stormfront showed up, it’s like that was taken away from her.“.

But that’s not why she is ready to give up: “[Becca] she got even more vulnerable as the episodes went by, and if we thought she was a fighter … She’s a mama bear, if you know what I mean. She won’t let everything she has sacrificed her entire life to take away so easily. It won’t allow the bad guys to win it. This is not how it would leave the scene“.

At this point, only one episode is missing from the end of the second season of The Boys. You are ready?