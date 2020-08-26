The Boys 2: Review of the first 3 episodes coming to Prime Video

Share it:

Capitalists, vicious, ruthless and irreverent. From revelation to a true cult phenomenon, The Boys of Amazon Prime Video has cleared customs the figure of superheroes in a completely different light from the classic canons of the genre: no longer mythical, untouchable and ethereal figures, incarnation of the epos of our time, but a threat to be thwarted that plots in the shadows to cover up the truth. After an explosive, overwhelming and impactful first season, the “boys” taken from the pages of comics by Garth Ennis e Darick Robertson they are preparing to return in a season that promises to be totally new and ready to reshuffle the cards on the table.

From 4 September Prime Video subscribers will be able to experience the new adventures of the band led by Billy Butcher, with a double weekly appointment that will accompany us until 9 October. Meanwhile, we we previewed the first three episodes of The Boys 2 and we are finally ready to tell you what to expect from the new narrative cycle of the serial conceived by Eric Kripke.

New heroes, old problems

With the most unlikely and unexpected of cliffhangers, the first season of The Boys ended where a canonical tale would have kicked off its climax: what we saw in what promised to be the final confrontation between the boys and a part of the Seven, instead , was only the beginning of a complex journey and, above all, far from finding a conclusion. While Hughie e Starlight faced A-Train, and simultaneously Frenchie, Chemical e LM fought to protect the secrets that would expose Vaught’s lies, Butcher he faced the moment of truth by taking hostage Madeline Stillwell: the only real weak point of the impenetrable Patriot. The hero / villain played by Antony Starr, however, became the protagonist of a great twist, murdering in cold blood the woman he was so attached to and letting Billy detonate an explosion that would surely kill him, before taking him. with him in the place of the great revelation: Becca, despite what Stillwell revealed, she is still alive, and with her lives the child generated by the non-consenting relationship consummated between the Patriot and Butcher’s wife.

The first season of The Boys ended on this breathtaking moment, but the new block of episodes will not start from here. Without revealing too many details, in order not to ruin your vision, it is enough for you to know that the new season of the original Amazon series places us in front of a short timeskip, in which we apparently return to the initial situation: slave of an unbridled capitalism that moves the row of an unprecedented business linked to the exploitation of superhero figures, the company continues to live in the shadow of the shining Seven, orphans – as is well known – of two veterans and key elements of the supergroup.

On one side Translucent, brutally killed by the device that Frenchie and Butcher had insinuated into the body of the Super, but whose death seems to be finally ready to reveal itself to the world “thanks” to the emergence of terrorists powered by Compound V. On the other is the storyline of Abyss, a character with whom the authors have tried to tell the more intimate and fragile side of being a “freak” rather than a true executioner. While Deep tries to rehabilitate his name through a path of recovery, Annie she seems to have accepted her role in the Seven and the media reach of her character, but the truths that her beloved Hughie has put her in front of cannot leave her completely indifferent.

Meanwhile, Vaught (whose leadership Mr. Edgar of Giancarlo Esposito) is preparing to fill the vacancies in the group, and here The Boys 2 shows us from the first episodes the potentially most interesting and explosive new entry of the new season: Stormfront, a self-assured, irreverent and cheeky heroine who seems to want to climb the hierarchy of the Seven and stand up to the powerful Patriot.

A slow but effective restart

And where have the boys gone? Hughie, Frenchie, Maternal Milk and Kimiko are still on the run, intent on keeping the gang up and more determined than ever to expose Vaught’s deceptions, because heroes are not born: they were created. Still, Compound V seems lost, Butcher is missing after Madeline’s death, and the former electronics store clerk is more lost than ever, without guidance from his mentor and away from Annie. In reality, the picture we have painted for you is only the starting point of a second season starts without pushing too hard on the accelerator, but which with the passing of the episodes raises its powerful and very violent rod again.

Rather than immediately evolving the climax staged during season 1, the Prime Video serial opts for a more precise (and probably even more risky) writing operation: reworking – indeed, at times even re-establishing – the previous status quo to tell something different. It is a narrative framework which, inevitably, reveals itself less impact compared to the pilot that the TV series hit us in the face a year ago, and who in some ways imposes a worrying problem of pace. It is a sensation that the first two episodes have transmitted to us in particular, the developments of which evolve the basic warp without ever exaggerating it. The result is an opening that takes a couple of episodes to really get going, and which ultimately makes the product lose that solid and exciting “novelty effect” that permeates the past edition. But everything changes with the arrival of the third episode, in which all the violence, the charisma and the exaggeration of the product explode with force, strongly raising the bar of the show and setting very high standards for the episodes to come. It is a moment that once again shows all the muscles of the production, all its irreverence and its unbridled rawness, handing over the onerous responsibility of having to maintain very high levels well before the halfway point of the second season.

A fluctuating rhythm, at the price of a not very explosive opening but with the result of an amazing climax already starting from the third episode: in the middle, a product that in any case confirms the good intuitions of staging and acting regardless. Extraordinary each performer and convincing, again, a direction saturated with cold colors and flickering shots, but a little creaky (without real blunders whatsoever) in terms of effects.