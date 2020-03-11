'The Boys 2' presents Stormfront, the new member of the Seven

Share it:

'The Boys', that magnificent series where the superheroes are the bad guys, came to Amazon Prime Video last summer to become one of the platform's greatest successes. A few months later we can see, finally, some of his highly anticipated second season. And thankfully, because we have Lots of doubts about that final episode … At the moment what has just come to us does not have to do with the plot directly, but it does reveal important data of the new member who will join the Seven: Stormfront.

Who is this new character? First things first. You have to look at him historical legacy of superheroes in the comics, where the Seven were shown fighting with the WWII in the background to meet Stormfront. Cross between the Marvel Thor and the DC Shazam, is a hero created by the army of Hitler which, at the end of the war, is taken to the United States. Over his powers, he is almost up to Homelander. It flies, has a lethal force, controls electricity and can manipulate the weather.

Although in the comic this hero is masculine, in the series it will be woman, interpreted by Aya Cash, and will also show a slightly different arc from the graphic novel. But it will also be a storm, especially for the Seven. This has been advanced Antony starr, the actor who gives life to the sociopathic leader of the secretly corrupt superhero team, Entertainment Weekly, who has presented a first image of the character.

It will be a nuclear bomb

"She is the grenade that is launched into the world of Homelander and to the world of the Seven, "he told Starr. "She really causes me a lot of problems." And although we don't know yet what kind of problems it will create, what is clear is that "it’s like a nuclear bomb that explodes in the Seven, "as the actor adds in this interview that takes place while the filming advances in Toronto. "Maybe the nuclear bomb is not the right word. We are in Chernobyl. There you go".

Taking spoiler. With this statement it is clear that your arc It has been modified slightly. Even so, even if the scenario changes, it seems that its objective is the same: unveil some secret from the past of the Vought Corporation. "I think she's here to blow up Vought," Cash continues. "She is here to try to make Vought go back to the original idea of ​​superhero creation … and it can be quite feminist. She is also a very powerful woman. "And modern," she is very knowledgeable about social networks, where Homelander really has nothing to do with it. "

On the second season, Starr adds that the central plot will go "over the destabilization". Y Stormfront is here to interrupt the status quo and incidentally, lower the ego to the leader. "(He) is used to everyone being afraid of her. She equals him. That doesn't mean she doesn't understand his power and walk on tiptoe at times, but she is also willing to challenge him." "Ultimately, I think the dynamic between the two is scary and will change who Homelander is," he adds.

This character was one of those who had long since hypothesized among the possible new additions of the comic that could bring us the second season, where we will see again Take capon (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara ('The Female'), Jack quaid (Hughie, the prota), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk) and hopefully Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) fighting the masked superheroes who supposedly help save the world but are up to corruption, the Seven of Vought, Where we will see Stormfront debut. Do you win?

'The Boys 2' still has no release date.