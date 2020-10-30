The Boys 2, Nathan Mitchell reveals his favorite Black Noir scene

Black Noir made a splash during the first season of The Boys, but it’s nothing compared to its particular evolution during the second season of the original show Amazon Prime Video based on the homonymous and incorrect comic series by Garth Ennis e Darick Robertson, down renewed for a third.

The Boys 2 puts Black Noir in the spotlight more than once, both for more comical moments and during some heated clashes with the guys or others alongside the remaining members of the Set. Speaking recently with Comicbook.com, then, the interpreter of the character, Nathan Mitchell, has had the opportunity to reveal which among the many moments of Black Noir in the second season of the series is his favorite.

Here are the words of the actor: “So if you look at the fight between Black Noir and Annie it’s pretty physical and cool, isn’t it? I love where we went in that scene, but even the first fight in the first episode is one of the best Black Noir scenes par excellence. you tear someone apart, so much so that their head is severed without thinking twice, and then you see them stop and comfort a little boy with an elegant bunny dance. A ruthless killing machine doing something adorable, quirky and definitely out of place. Maybe for me that’s the quintessence of Black Noir “.

Also according to you? Do you agree? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, we leave you to our review of The Boys 2 finale.