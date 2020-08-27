The Boys 2, Laz Alonso anticipates some important flashbacks

Share it:

Interviewed by Comicbook.com to talk about the second season of The Boys, arriving on Amazon Prime Video next September 4th, the cast member Laz Alonso has confirmed that in the new episodes there will be some important flashback scenes.

“I think the family element is very important throughout the season, to the point where flashbacks are introduced about what the family was like in the first iteration of the Boys.” explained the actor. “Before it broke up and Billy put it back together, when Frenchie and I got along. There’ll be all these little things in Season 2.”

Alonso has then anticipated some of the dynamics that we will see in the flashbacks: “As far as their relationships are concerned, Breastmilk is more the nurse of the group, while Billy is the more fatherly and stern figure. Loyalty within the family is explored: we are not perfect, but we are all we have and this is enough. So the family theme is very important when it comes to our group. “

Based on the popular comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the new season of the show it has already received an excellent reception from the international press, even higher than the positive comments obtained from the first part. For more information, here you can find our review of the first 3 episodes of The Boys.