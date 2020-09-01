The Boys 2, Karen Fukuhara sorry for the cut of a scene: here’s what

Share it:

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Karen Fukuhara – interpreter of Chemical, got to talk about the highly anticipated second season of The Boys, obviously dwelling on her character and telling the sorrow for the cut of a particular scene with her as protagonist and the presence of a … mouse.

The actress admitted “to be sad that that scene didn’t succeed“, revealing:”We discussed the many shocking moments, especially the whale and boat scene, but now I just remembered that one of them got cut … I had a scene with a street rat, so I worked with a real animal and it was quite shocking to me. I’m really sad that he didn’t get through the editing room because it was an interesting experience“.

And he then added: “The scene had something to do with my past“.

They are part of the cast of the series Amazon Prime also Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Dominique McElligott, Elisabeth Shue, Jessie Usher, Chace Crawford e Nathan Mitchell. In the second season there will also be more space for Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian). His character, Edgar, head of Vought, will apparently have strong contrasts with Homelander.

A few weeks ago Eric Kripke had anticipated that the new season of The Boys it would also deal with topical issues such as white supremacism, the systemic racism “and all those things like that that really suck”. Second Aya cashin fact, the beauty of science fiction is the impossibility of examining the current issues from the right distance.

The second season will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th.