The Boys 2, Jack Quaid anticipates a heated confrontation between Hughie and Butcher

At the beginning of the second season of The Boys there are some unresolved issues that won’t immediately resolve on their own, and among them a couple of moral and practical differences between Hughie (Jack Quaid) e Billy Butcher (Karl Ruban) he got to talk to Comicbook.com Quaid himself.

The actor revealed: “It’s very interesting because Hughie really needs Billy in season one. Butcher fights for what he believes in, which is something Hughie lacks, who sees in Billy a sort of older brother or a substitute for a father figure. But then Hughie begins to realize that Billy’s methods are not the most suitable or normal and reflects ‘ok, he will kill us all’ because he only cares about his mission and his ideal. He can’t stop and think about a morally gray area or consider some of these superheroes to be good people. Not all of them are corrupt or terrible“.

Go on: “And at the end of the first season, he basically quits to look for Homelander. And the relationship between him and Hughie becomes very complex, because he has shown his true colors by taking the choice to leave. I must say that one of the most rewarding aspects of the second season is to explore this relationship, which is now different, evolved, with Hughie who no longer depends on Billy.“.

In a recent interview, Eric Kripke explained: “You really feel the pressure to create something equally successful. With the same respect, too. You know, I’ve been doing this job for quite a while now, and the first mistake you make as a showrunner is wanting to make the second season immediately bigger, which then turns out to be unsustainable in most cases. Because even if you manage to do it, then you find yourself having to face the third season. So I thought ‘ok, let’s not go too far but deeper, we become more intense, we corner all our characters and under pressure’. And this can be done season after season, after season “.

They are part of the cast of the series Amazon Prime Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Dominique McElligott, Elisabeth Shue, Jessie Usher, Chace Crawford e Nathan Mitchell. In the second season there will also be more space for Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian). His character, Edgar, head of Vought, will apparently have strong contrasts with Homelander.

A few weeks ago Eric Kripke had anticipated that the new season of The Boys it would also deal with topical issues such as white supremacism, the systemic racism “and all those things like that that really suck”. According to Aya Cash, in fact, the beauty of science fiction is the possibility of examining the current issues from the right distance.

The second season will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th.