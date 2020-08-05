The Boys 2, find the differences in the new promotional posters

Share it:

Amazon Prime Video wanted to entertain us on this sultry day by giving us a new explosive trailer for the second season of The Boys, but also some very special posters.

Let's say that the streaming platform is forgiving the trick of the mixed release of the second season of The Boys (for the uninitiated, Amazon has announced that the first 3 episodes of The Boys 2 will be released on September 4, the remaining weekly to follow) with promotional material that is really a bomb. Literally.

And if in the trailers and clips released so far we see explosions and blood left and right, the new posters are a little more "discreet" in their being anyway in full style The Boys.

What does it mean? Take a look for yourself: as you can see from the images contained in our gallery, we face it 4 posters, two with Homelander (Anthony Starr) in the foreground, and two with Butcher (Karl Urban), all appearing on the rest of the gang at the bottom of the poster.

In two of these, however, there is something different (clue: a few middle fingers raised). Were you able to locate them?

In short, just what you would expect from the Supes and the Boys, in the end.

And you, which will you put as the background of the phone (because duh, they are perfect as wallpaper, don't you think)?