The Boys 2, Boys and Superheroes swap roles in this funny promotional video

The second season of The Boys ended today with the arrival of the eighth and final episode on Amazon Prime Video, but the fun continues on the web with this nice promotional video. Let’s watch it together.

I Kids and Superheroes I’m in better shape than ever in this Entertainment weekly! video, which serves as a “super-sized digital cover” for the new issue of the magazine, and in which a competition is underway to see who can control the other best.

On the one hand, the scene before us is hilarious Karl Urban as Homelander, a Laz Alonso who, with all those plush dolphins it’s easy to assume that he impersonates The Deep, a fantastic and very social Karen Fukuhara as Stormfront, a Jack Quaid that we imagine is making fun of Starlight, and the highlight: Tomer Capon imitating A-Train.

On the other hand, the members of the Seven enjoy returning the favor to the Boys with Aya Cash as Kimiko, Erin Moriarty as Hughie, while Chace Crawford is a sulky Laz Alonso and Anthony Starr a priceless Billy Butcher. Not missing, of course, Jessie T. Usher mocking Frenchie.

“Who better trolled who on the occasion of the photoshoot for the cover of Entertainment Weekly! ??? #TeamBoys or #TeamSupes? To you the choice!!!“Laz Alonso asks on Instagram.

And if you haven’t seen The Boys Season 2 finale yet, what are you waiting for? Run to see it now (and try to beat A-Train while you’re at it)!