The Boys 2, Black Noir’s weak point is inspired by the true allergy of its interpreter

Interviewed by TV Line to talk about the second season of The Boys, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that the idea for the weak point of Black Noir was born from the severe allergy of its interpreter, Nathan Mitchell.

“The actors and I were at Comic-Con to promote the first season, and that’s where I found out that Nathan Mitchell, the actor who plays Black Noir, has a severe peanut allergy.” Kripke said. “He’s one of those people who can’t be in the same room with peanuts, like a vampire with garlic. Karl [Urban] He turned to me, laughing, and said, ‘You know, we should give that weakness to Black Noi,’ and I thought it was brilliant. When you think of a superhero’s kryptonite, you think of things similar to kryptonite itself. Like a space rock, something really exotic. I was tickled by the idea that someone as powerful as Noir could be defeated by something so simple and suffered by so many people. Peanuts are a very common kryptonite. So it was fun. “

Taking inspiration from the idea of ​​Urban, Kripke then decided to anticipate this implication already in the fourth episode: “If you watch Episode 4, since I love to sow these little easter eggs that make sense with a second view, when Noir goes to the crime analytics section of Anika, the computer scientist, he has her throw an Almond Joy in the trash. So I love it. the fact of having already set it in episode 4. “

Were you aware of this reference? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, we leave you to our review of The Boys 2×08 and Kripke’s thoughts on the season finale.