The Boys 2, Aya Cash talks about that big Stormfront spoiler

In the second season of The Boys, the new entry of the 7 Stormfront has certainly been able to leave its mark, even though only three episodes have been released so far. Let’s see what her interpreter has to say about it.

After all, Cash told us: Stormfront is even worse than Homelander.

And when at the end of the third episode all his wickedness came out in killing Kimiko’s brother (Karen Fukuhara), Kenji (Abraham Lim), complete with a racist comment “Damn yellow faces“, no longer left any doubt to the spectators.

“I knew that Stormfront was a man in the comics, that he was pro-Nazi, and that was a very important aspect of the character. I knew I was going to play a villain with a capital C“he said Aya cash to the microphones of EW !, also explaining that her own agents had advised her to think about it before accepting such a controversial part (considering also the Jewish origin of the actress).

“Actually my agents said to me ‘You have to understand if you really want to accept a role like that’, but I certainly didn’t have any problems about it. Not because I don’t think there needs to be a measured conversation on the subject, but because the only reason people are so nervous or hesitant about it is that it feels so real when compared to the bad guy who lets a plane crash. whole with lots of children on board. Yet no one seems to ask questions like ‘Are you worried about having to play that kind of character?’“He then concluded, specifying that he did a lot, however, having met the showrunner of The Boys Eric Kripke before the audition “I met him before my audition. I basically said ‘As long as the showronner is smarter than me, I’ll do it.’ ”

“We sat down at the table and talked. He knows what he’s talking about. And we can have a dialogue about extremism or racism, and it’ll be done in a way that it’ll honor the truth, and it’ll even have fun doing it, because this is satire“.

