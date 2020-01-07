The boyband X1 announces separation, the heart of the fandom is broken

Share it:

The fandom of the X1 group (called "One it") have received sad news: the K-pop band separates! All this happens after the controversy over the fraud that the Mnet company carried out with the talent program "Produce 101". The boys only had four months of debuting.

The agencies of the members of X1 announced the official announcement of the dissolution of the musical group. "Hi, we are Play M Entertainment, Yuehua Entertainment, TOP Media, OUI Entertainment, MBK Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, DSP Media, Starship Entertainment and Brand New Music."

The members of X1 and each of the agencies negotiated under the condition of a unanimous agreement, but we could not reach an agreement, so we have decided its dissolution.

The fandom of X1 already sensed that something like this would happen, since at the end of 2019 they canceled some shows and also obviously, of the accusations against those responsible for the “Produce 101” program, from which the group emerged, for alleged “manipulation of the votes from the public by choosing the winners. "

With an album ("Emergency: Quantum Leap"), X1 achieved the record for the largest number of copies sold by a group on the first day of its debut in Hanteo, exceeding 268 thousand units, however, that brand failed to avoid its dissolution.