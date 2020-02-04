'The Boy. The Curse of Brahms ’, final trailer in Spanish

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

2020 promises to be a great year for horror movie lovers, especially if we take into account the new gender projects ahead of us. While today we just learned that first reviews of 'Halloween Kills' they have been fantastic, and we have been able to see a new featurette from 'A quiet place 2', there is another tape that comes with news. We talk to you about 'The Boy. The curse of Brahms ’, the sequel to the independent film 'The Boy', from which Diamond Films has just released today his trailer and poster in Spanish.

In this sequel to the 2016 film we will know the history of Liza (Katie Holmes), her husband and son Jude, who have just moved to the former Heelshire Mansion. They do not know the frightening dangers that the house hides, but when Jude makes a new friend: a human-shaped doll called Brahms, they better not break their rules or it will be too late.

The director of the first part, William Brent Bell ('Devil Inside') and the screenwriter Stacey Wiggle they repeat their posts in this new installment. Katie Holmes ('Disturbed Behavior', ‘Batman Begins’) will be in charge of facing the sinister Brahms, a mission for which he will be assisted by people like Ralph Ineson ('Chernobyl'), Owain Yeoman ('Emergence', 'The Mentalist') and Christopher Convery ('Millennium: what doesn't kill you makes you stronger').

'The Boy. The curse of Brahms ’will arrive on our screens on April 9.