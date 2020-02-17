The boxers of the Knights of the Zodiac have become reality, to the delight of all fans

Share it:

When it comes to franchises that are particularly important for the anime / manga industry, it is easy to see a real proliferation of parallel works, more or less bizarre initiatives and various types of products designed to capitalize on the work as much as possible, and The Zodiac Knights it represents a striking example.

Not only the millions of fans who have always wanted to show their love for production continue undaunted, it has presented its themed works The Knights of the Zodiac on the web, with results that often leave you speechless, but even more often it happens to get in touch with products of incredible quality designed to conquer the most avid collectors at heart, just think of the recent statuette dedicated to Phoenix of The Knights of the Zodiac.

With so many companies ready to compete to get a slice of the cake, it should therefore not surprise the presence of at least peculiar products, often designed just to make people talk about themselves based on their oddity. In this sense, this time it was the Babyfaze boys who earned the spotlight, all thanks to the official announcement of a new – and at least curious – line of boxers themed The Knights of the Zodiac. By clicking on the source of this news you will arrive directly on the site where the products in question are on sale, available in various versions to pay homage to all the characters of the work, such as Pegasus, Sirio, Crystal, Andromeda and Phoenix.

The initiative appears to be nothing short of particular but it must be admitted that each boxer is characterized by a great deal of detail that make every present image immediately recognizable. Among other things, it is not the first time that the company has launched into similar "companies", given that last year the same path was attempted, with incredibly positive results. In short, after an initial run-in phase, Babyfaze is now ready to get serious.