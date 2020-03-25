Entertainment

The box office in the United States to zero for the first time in 26 years

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Gabriel Martinez / EyeEmGetty Images

It had not happened in the last 26 years, but the box office in the United States has returned to mark last weekend the number zero. This is, that the data that weekly serves to know the most viewed movies by the public has not registered any sale in United States. The reason is more than logical: as in other countries, North America is closing its cinemas to fight against the expansion of the COVID-19 and also, a few days ago the projections of most of the distributors. The news was therefore to be expected. It is true that some businesses such as open-air cinemas are kept open, where going by car would save the contagion. However, there are hardly any premieres, and people know they should stay home.

READ:  'Final Destination' was going to have very different deaths

What was the other time the American box office hit zero? The other such date was given in the winter of 1994 during the northridge earthquake, as recorded by the Los Angeles Times. Occurring in the northern area of ​​the San Fernando Valley in the city of Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday, January 17, 1994, it caused 72 deaths, 12,000 injuries and losses of $ 25 billion. However, this time the box office was at zero only for a weekend.

In the current situation it is known that it will be much longer that the cinemas have their doors closed. Therefore, as Movieweb collects, there will be no box office reports for a while. Disney was the first major studio to announce that "Given the current large number of theater closings worldwide, Disney will suspend global weekend reporting for the time being." From there, the rest of the main studies did the same.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.