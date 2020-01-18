the box office estimates at its premiere

Share it:

All are good omens for the return of Harley Quinn. The movie 'Birds of Prey' will become the first major comic strip film of 2020. Warner Bros. has already largely recovered from tapes such as 'Justice League' and is on the right track. And according to estimates, it seems that the film with Margot Robbie It will keep that good run.

The official tracking numbers of the box office for 'Birds of prey' have now been revealed and it is expected that the premiere weekend, Quinn and company will raise between 49 and 55 million dollars. Early estimates suggest that it would roughly reach the figure of 'Shazam!', Which raised $ 53.5 million in 2019. That may seem relatively low for a great comic book movie, but everything is relative: given that the Spin-off has a budget of about 75 million, the lowest of any DCEU movie so far, you don't need to have a first weekend of 100 million to achieve success.

It is also worth noting that in certain situations in recent years, box office tracking has proven unreliable when it comes to anticipating demand. Looking specifically at the month of February, 'Deadpool' erased expectations when it hit theaters in February 2016 with an inaugural weekend of 132.4 million. 'Black Panther' took the industry by surprise with its record premiere of 202 million in 2018. Other films such as 'Jurassic World' or the same 'Suicide Squad', have exceeded estimates in recent years.

Warner Bros. has had a stellar career with DC Films over the past year. 'Aquaman' earned more than a billion dollars worldwide and became the highest grossing DC movie in history. 'Shazam!', Although he did not obtain such a high figure in the collection, was a great success among critics and achieved about 363.6 million worldwide. Both films currently have sequels in progress. For its part 'Joker', possibly the biggest success of the group, also exceeded one billion worldwide and has 11 Oscar nominations.

At the moment it is necessary to wait for the reaction of the public and the criticism before 'Birds of prey', but the numbers point to a great extent that the narrative of DC on the big screen is still remodeling.

Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) directs the film with a screenplay of Christina Hodson (Bumblebee). Margot Robbie join Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a hunter, Jurnee Smollett-Bell gets into the skin of Canario, Rosie Perez give life to Renne Montoya, Ella Jay Basco plays Cassandra Cain and Ewan McGregor It will be Black Mask. Hopefully, we will hear some critical reactions early rather than later. The movie will arrive February 7 To the cinemas.