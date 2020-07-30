The bowling alley Ronaldinho had at home, the incredible gift of Ronaldo and the most partying Brazilian footballers: the revelations of Zé Roberto

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Zé Roberto tells who were the most partying Brazilian soccer players

Zé Roberto He is a former footballer with a vast career. Among his multiple teams, he wore the shirts of Real Madrid, Bayern Münich, Santos, Gremio and Palmeiras, among others. He also shone in the Brazilian National Team, until he ended his career at age 43. In dialogue with Libero by TYC Sports, the former midfielder told intimacies of the schools that integrated, confessed his passion for Boca by Diego Maradona and showed his weakness for Lionel Messi.

However, one of the anecdotes Zé Roberto's most important stories were when he had to mention the most partying Brazilian footballers. Of course, the mention of Ronaldinhowho got to have a bowling alley at home, and the Ronaldo's incredible gift at every workout after the holidays.

“Ronaldo was going out and what he did the next day in training was impossible, incredible. He hardly slept, he had his drinks but the next day he trained like an animal. Then there were others who came out just like him but were dead. Vampeta was another fellow party-goer. Before the games I was already putting together the parties I was going to do. He had controversial photos and everything for a movie magazine. Ronaldinho got to have a bowling alley at his house, but I preferred not to go but to stay at my house ”, he recalled.

Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, two of the best Brazilian players in history

Zé Roberto recognized that “The pending dream was to be world champion” and that the rival that surprised him the most for its qualities it was Zidane. "I have his shirt in my museum, for me it was one of the best," he said. He also recognized Round who qualified it as "One of the best companions" that it got. “He was the best midfielder, he played ahead because he had quality, class and intelligence to play. It caught my attention a lot. ” But by mentioning the best footballer he had in his national team, I do not doubt: “Ronaldo, the Phenomenon, was incredible. For me, it was the best".

The Brazilian did not hesitate to praise Lionel Messi, To who I would choose it in a "bread and cheese" between La Pulga and Maradona. "For seeing it and having faced it, because it was five times the best in the world and it remains at a high level for so many years. I stay with Messi. I would put it among the best three in history with Pelé and Maradona ”, assured.

About the devotion that the Rosario awakens, Zé Roberto told whate “there are many children in Brazil who like Messi more than Neymar. Messi's way of playing is very similar to that of Brazilians. ” And asked: "I would love for him to win the World Cup. There, he could be the best in history, it is the only Cup he lacks in his career ”.

Messi and Neymar, as partners in Barcelona (REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon / Photo Archive)

When talking about Neymar, did not hesitate either: “If you don't take care of yourself, you're going to be behind. He knows that if he continues with the rhythms of life that he had before, he will surely cause many injuries and you will be behind. Today I see a more mature Neymar, with a different head. I think he stopped to think about his career and be more. That allows him to be closer to Messi. "

Finally, Zé Roberto said that his boy idol was Pelé, from what his father told him, and Zico and Maradona because I was watching them on TV. It was then that he showed his passion for Boca. “As a boy I looked at Maradona. I followed him when he was in Boca. Having him as an idol, I really liked the club ”he explained. “When I watched their games the fans were incredible. It is a club known worldwide and great players went through it. Playing in Boca would have been phenomenal ”, he concluded.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Fishing, games and training: the intimacy of NBA stars in Disney's "bubble"

The “utopia” of 260 million: Inter's plan to seduce Lionel Messi

Gascoigne's "never told stories": the day he busted a bus and when Vinnie Jones grabbed his private parts