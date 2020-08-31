the books you should read if you loved The Brilliant Friend

Share it:

While the publication of the new book by the author of The brilliant friend is now imminent, we point out some of the most important works written by Elena Ferrante during her career as a writer.

All those interested in discovering the style of the mysterious author will not be able to do without the collection “Chronicles of love sickness“, a book that contains the first three novels written by Elena Ferrante, in particular the first work of 1992 entitled “Troubling love“, thriller centered on the figure of Delia, a young girl in search of the truth about her mother’s death. As in every book of hers, the psyche of the protagonist will be analyzed in the pages of L’amore molesto, forced to face her fears and to know her truth about his past.

For the little ones the author wrote the book “The beach at night“, starring a lost doll, to accompany the pages of the fairy tale are also present illustrations by Mara Cerri, which make the story even more alive. In recent years, essays written by Elena Ferrante have been published: “The Crusher“, work expanded with a re-edition in 2016 and”The occasional invention“, of particular interest is the first, in which through private letters and interviews It is possible to know some more details about the life of the author, as well as discover the reasons that led her to publish using a pseudonym, so much so that her fans often wonder about the true identity of the author of L’amica Geniale.